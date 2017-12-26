While most of us are totally content hiding our winter weight gain under our oversized sweaters (hey! It's for extra warmth, ok?!), Ryan Phillippe is doing just the opposite.
The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to gift his fans and followers with a little belated Christmas present: a shirtless photo...and not just shirtless, shirtless in the snow!
"Movin snowflakes by the O-Z," he capture the photo, wearing just a pair of black shorts and a grey beanie while flexing his six-pack and showing off his tattoo-covered biceps for the camera.
As for Phillippe's family, his two children with Reese Witherspoon—Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe—spent the holidays at home with their mama.
Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a couple photos from the family's holiday together.
"From our family to yours… Merry Christmas everybody," she captioned the photo collage alongside the hashtag, "#ChristmasEve."
Ava also shared a photo with her little brother.
"Happy Happy Holidays," she wrote alongside the snapshot of the duo's Polaroid photo.
See how more stars celebrated the holidays by scrolling below!
On Christmas Eve, the actress posted on Instagram sweet photo of all three of her children, including this one of her with her mini-me daughter, Ava Phillippe.
"Merry Christmas Eve from two people who go to the Ballet in Black Tie Attire and who go to the mall in ridiculously cheesy Xmas sweaters and hats on the same day. I ❤️ you @wellsadams," the actress wrote on Instagram.
Merry Christmas from one of the cutest celeb couples!
Article continues below
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Christmas colors! The comedian is accompanied by the Rockettes dressed in red and green at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
"Sending love and kisses this #christmaseve," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve, alongside a video of her and her husband.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Reebok
"Not the gumdrop buttons!" The style icon and Reebok ambassador hosts an intimate holiday celebration while munching on a gingerbread cookie in New York City.
Article continues below
Ryan Phillippe shared this post-Christmas shirtless selfie on Instagram with the caption, "movin snowflakes by the O-Z."
"From my dramatic family to yours wishing you the most dramatic Christmas... ever," The Bachelor host wrote on Instagram. "We'll see you in one week for the best present of all."
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrated the holidays with his parents Ed and Darla and Jordan's brother Luke Rodgers.
Article continues below
Tori Spelling posted this pic with her family in matching Little Trend Setter pajamas. "One of my fave holiday traditions is wearing matching family PJ's on Christmas Day. I think this year's are my fave so far. And, it's Baby Beau's 1st Christmas," she captioned the Instagram post.
Jessica Simpson posted this sweet pic of her daughter Maxwell Johnson with Maxwell's cousin and Ashlee Simpson's son, Bronx Wentz, on Instagram.
The Today show host and her family celebrate their first Christmas with baby girl Haley Joy.
Article continues below
"No merrier place to spend Christmas than with the most important people in my life! From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!" Nick captioned a series of Instagram pics with his family.
"Merry Christmas from our family to yours!!" Kayla Rae Reid wrote on Instagram while wearing Tipsy Elves. "The two loves of my life. the best gift of all. #family #merrychristmas."
Courtesy Children?s Healthcare of Atlanta
Do-gooder! The famous singer gets children in the holiday spirit during her visit at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston in Georgia.
Article continues below
"These nuts are crackers...." the Real Housewives of New York City star shared on Instagram while enjoying the holidays with her co-stars.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Let it snow! The singer looks a lot like Elsa on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The Tonight Show looks merry and bright as the group belts out "Baby, Please Come Home."
Article continues below
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Captain Morgan
The Pitch Perfect star joins Captain Morgan and the New York City Holiday Choristers for some Christmas singing in New York City.
Kim Kardashian Snapchat
The E! star gets into the holiday spirit with her friend and philanthropist Marina Acton.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Having a ball! 'This Christmas' the actors visit Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Article continues below
The comedian and actor cuddles his youngest child on Christmas Eve.
The Hangover star gets in the holiday spirit by wearing a festive outfit from OppoSuits.
April Belle Photos
The WAGS L.A. star and her beautiful family pose for holiday photos.
Article continues below
POTUS and FLOTUS pose for their official 2017 Christmas portrait, taken in the Cross Hall of the White House.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Caruso
How sweet! The "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" singer poses with a gingerbread man at The Grove in Los Angeles.
Echoing Soundz
The Platinum Life stars get in the holiday spirit while attending a Christmas party.
Article continues below
The comedian and actor's new wife posted this photo of the two and his daughter and her stepdaughter Alice on Instagram, writing, "My first ever very own ��Christmas Tree!"
Courtesy of Queen Mary
The former Girls Next Door star follows tradition and visits CHILL at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif. before Christmas.
"After loosing my luggage and 5 hours of no power at the ATL airport, this was SUCH a nice surprise to come home to!" the Quantico star shared on Instagram after traveling for the holidays. "Thank you so much @katandannie for the beautiful ornaments!"
Article continues below
The tennis GOAT posed with her baby girl on their first Christmas Eve together, rocking a filtered and festive poinsettia crown for the occasion.
Briana Hodge
The Hollywood couple hosts a star-studded annual holiday party for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Los Angeles.
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Holiday hats! The singer and model embody Christmas and Hanukkah at the Home for the Holidays benefit concert in New York.
Article continues below
Freeform/Todd Anderson
Sweater weather! The View host looks jolly during the Decorating Disney Holiday Special.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for UGG
Warm for the winter! The duo attends the UGG x SIX:02 holiday event in New York City.
"I met the REAL Santa and he confirmed that I'm not getting any Coal," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram while supporting Giovanna Wheels' 6th Annual Toy Drive.
Article continues below
"Santa's little helpers are ready for Daddy to come home! How adorable are these Elf onesies from @jamminjammies?!" the actress shared on Instagram. "And soooo comfortable! Don't worry @nicklachey, yours is here waiting for you!"
Courtesy Mark Ashman
The 'I Bet' singer looks like a sugarplum fairy during a taping of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
The North Pole meets the palace! Santa Claus greets the Prince of Wales during a Christmas event in Cardiff, Wales.
Article continues below
Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Christmas in Rockefeller Center is looking merry and bright with this crew!
"It's that time of the year again!!!" the Fashion Police star wrote on Instagram. "Duke and I rockin' our @jamminjammies."
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
The TV personality is stuck in the middle during 'Sleigh' A Toys for Tots Event and Meet & Greet at Valanni in Philadelphia.
Article continues below
Tom Cooper / Getty Images for FlatIron Crossing
The HGTV Windy City Flip star visits Santa HQ at FlatIron Crossing in Colorado two weeks before Christmas.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
It looks like T-Swift is slytherin' into the holidays with her serpentine Christmas sweater at the 2017 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City.
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Snowflakes are falling on [the singer's] head! And by snowflakes, we mean glitter.
Article continues below
MICHAEL UNDERWOOD/ABIMAGES
The Black-ish star surprises 150 children from Children's Hospital Los Angeles and P.S. ARTS at Delta Air Lines' Holiday in the Hangar celebration.
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Caruso
Festive friends! The fashion designer poses with some cute holiday characters at The Grove in L.A.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Holiday cheer! The star gets into the spirit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles bonding with patients and playing Words With Friends 2!
Article continues below
Which celebrity holidays celebrations would you like to crash? Sound off in the comments below!