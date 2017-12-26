Aaron Rodgers Seemingly Skips Christmas With Estranged Family

Aaron Rodgers was missing from his family's Christmas pictures.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback seemingly skipped the holiday celebration with his family, according to social media posts from his brothers Jordan Rodgers and Luke Rodgers.
Starting on Dec. 17, the family began posting pictures from their holiday celebration in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Last Sunday, Luke posted a family selfie on Instagram with Jordan, their parents Ed Rodgers and Darla Rodgers and Jordan's fiancée JoJo Fletcher, who he met on season 12 of The Bachelorette.
On Christmas Day, Jordan posted a photo with Luke and their dad celebrating the holiday together. Jordan captioned the pic, "You know you're family when you all have the same idea for Christmas presents (and same face for the photo @thelukerodgers ) Bellies Out! Merry Christmas #bellyfannypacksarein #ithink."
Aaron wasn't in the picture and didn't post on social media on Christmas, so it's not known where he spent the holiday. The Green Bay Packers had a game over the weekend, but Rodgers is currently injured and Brett Hundley stepped in as quarterback during the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
During Jordan's time on The Bachelorette, rumblings of the Rodgers family's estrangement from Aaron began to surface. Then in Jan. 2017, Ed talked to The New York Times about the family being in the spotlight after the show and his relationship with Aaron, saying, "One in the news is enough for us. Fame can change things."
He also confirmed that, at the time, Aaron hadn't talked to his family since 2014, a "few months" after he started dating Olivia Munn.
Aaron and Olivia called it quits earlier this year.
In response to questions he received about his family during a Jan. 2017 press conference, Rodgers said, "I just don't think it's appropriate talking about family stuff publicly."