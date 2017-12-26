Though Paris Jackson posted her photo with Prince, Blanket (or, if he'd prefer, Bigi) and their close family friend Omer Bhatti on Christmas, and captioned it "happy christmas from ours to yours #brahdas," it's unclear if they spent the holiday together, since other pics posted by Prince and Paris indicate they were in separate locations.

"My brother and my sister, we've all coped differently. I've gotten better the older I get," Prince told the L.A. Times last year.

Prince and Paris, being "adults" now, have set out to greet the media on an even keel, to hit restart on the narrative that got so wildly out of control when their father was alive and for years after his death. They've remained fiercely protective of his legacy and have amiably talked about the ways in which they've chosen to honor him. Both have also decorated their bodies with various tattoos of parental significance.

As for his youngest boy, Prince Michael II, whom he called Blanket, Michael Jackson would be happy to know that the 15-year-old at least had the chance to really be a kid, nor does he appear to be growing up too fast—though he's on his way to surpassing his brother and sister in height.

Blanket is the one who got the closest to normal, and that's what his father wanted from the beginning.