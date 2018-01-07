Golden Globes 2018: Red Carpet Couples

See All the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 3:00 PM

A date night to remember! 

Hollywood's celebrity couples dazzled on the night of 2018 Golden Globes! All of the stars are shining bright for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards and these couples are giving us all the feels. 

Sterling K. Brownand Ryan Bathe really pulled out all the stops this year. His dashing tux paired with her classy pant suit was the bell of the ball. Not to mention, when his This Is Us co-star Justin Hartleyand his wife Chrishell Stause showed us their classic Hollywood glam. 

It wouldn't be a Hollywood date night without Justin Timberlakeand Jessica Biel, and they absolutely did not disappoint. It was like they were made for these outfits. 

