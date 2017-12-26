Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Psoriasis Is Almost Completely Gone

Tue., Dec. 26, 2017

Kim Kardashian got one of her favorite Christmas gifts ever...

The reality star took to Instagram early this morning, sharing a photo of her leg and informing her fans and followers that her "psoriasis is almost gone." This, she said, is the "best Christmas present."

If you're a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you know the skin disease is a something she's often opened up about being self-conscious over. It's almost kept her from doing photo shoots in the past and has had her constantly seeking out any and all treatments.

For example, Kim one time stole Kourtney Kardashian's breast milk because it's supposed to be a homeopathic treatment for the dry, itchy skin disease. 

Though most of her psoriasis went away after giving birth to North West in 2013, she's still had to continue treatment for a couple patches. She was using an LED light therapy machine called Quasar MD Plus, which appears to have been doing the trick.

Looking at Kim's leg now, you can barely tell she's ever suffered from psoriasis!

