Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Psoriasis Is Almost Completely Gone

Kim Kardashian got one of her favorite Christmas gifts ever...

The reality star took to Instagram early this morning, sharing a photo of her leg and informing her fans and followers that her "psoriasis is almost gone." This, she said, is the "best Christmas present."

If you're a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you know the skin disease is a something she's often opened up about being self-conscious over. It's almost kept her from doing photo shoots in the past and has had her constantly seeking out any and all treatments.