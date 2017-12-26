Jenny Slate Joins Chris Evans' Family for Christmas

Jenny Slate spent Christmas with Chris Evans' family.

The Captain America actor's brother, Scott Evans, shared a photo with Jenny on Instagram Monday. "Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate," he captioned the pic.

Jenny and Chris had been dating for nine months when they called it quits in Feb. 2017. One source told E! News at the time that the split was "amicable and recent." While another insider told us, "It wasn't dramatic or anything like that."

But despite their split earlier this year, the duo has been sparking reconciliation rumors for months now on social media.