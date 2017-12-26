Which Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Can't Hold Her Liquor? The Ladies Dish All

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are spilling the beans on each other. E! News spoke to Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Camille Grammer at the season eight premiere and got them to dish all about each other. We tasked the ladies with questions such as…

Who's always late to dinner?
Who smells the best?
Who are you most afraid of?
Whose wardrobe do you want for yourself?
Who's the clumsiest?
Who's the most frugal?
Who's the best travel companion?

Who's the most likely to try and take home their opening credits diamond?

And who holds their liquor the worst? "Oh there's about three of them," Camille dished. "I don't think any of us hold our liquor well," Rinna cracked.

As you can see, the ladies held nothing back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

