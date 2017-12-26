Golfer Jordan Spieth Engaged to High School Sweetheart Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth appears to be engaged, according to a picture posted by Golf Digest.
On Christmas Day, the magazine shared a photo on social media of the 24-year-old professional golfer and his high school sweetheart Annie Verret, who is wearing a diamond ring on that finger in the pic. The caption reads, "Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret!"
And even though the couple hasn't confirmed the engagement news themselves just yet, social media is sending love to the duo in response to the picture.