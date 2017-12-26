Golfer Jordan Spieth Engaged to High School Sweetheart Annie Verret

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 26, 2017 9:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ellen DeGeneres

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian Adidas, Apple, Disney and More Stocks for Christmas

Francia Raisa, Chris Adkins

Francia Raisa Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram: 5 Things to Know About Chris Adkins

Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret!

A post shared by Golf Digest (@golfdigest) on

Jordan Spieth appears to be engaged, according to a picture posted by Golf Digest.

On Christmas Day, the magazine shared a photo on social media of the 24-year-old professional golfer and his high school sweetheart Annie Verret, who is wearing a diamond ring on that finger in the pic. The caption reads, "Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret!"

And even though the couple hasn't confirmed the engagement news themselves just yet, social media is sending love to the duo in response to the picture.

Read

Meghan Trainor Is Engaged to Spy Kids Star Daryl Sabara

Fellow professional golfer Colt Knost tweeted, "A lot of young girls hearts breaking all over the world tonight. Congrats golden child @JordanSpieth."

The couple appears to keep their relationship private, but Spieth has shared a couple of rare glimpses into their relationship on Instagram.

For Verret's birthday last year, Spieth shared a photo of the couple with caption, "Happy 23rd love!"

E! News has reached out to Spieth's rep for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Engagements , Couples , Sports , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.