Mulder and Scully are back. Again. Was this time easier for The X-Files stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson?

"No. I haven't yet found the rhythm," Anderson joked with E! News on set of The X-Files toward the end of the 10-episode production.

"She's got some time left," Duchovny cracked.

"Yes. There are high hopes," she said.

There are high hopes indeed. The X-Files returns for a second go around since ending its original nine-season run in 2002. Mulder and Scully returned for a six-episode run in 2016 and ended with a huge cliffhanger. The episodes provided more questions than answers for longtime fans. That's why Duchovny and Anderson are back.