Mulder and Scully are back. Again. Was this time easier for The X-Files stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson?
"No. I haven't yet found the rhythm," Anderson joked with E! News on set of The X-Files toward the end of the 10-episode production.
"She's got some time left," Duchovny cracked.
"Yes. There are high hopes," she said.
There are high hopes indeed. The X-Files returns for a second go around since ending its original nine-season run in 2002. Mulder and Scully returned for a six-episode run in 2016 and ended with a huge cliffhanger. The episodes provided more questions than answers for longtime fans. That's why Duchovny and Anderson are back.
"Resolution is good," Anderson said.
"We didn't know what was going to happen after the last six, obviously we didn't know if it was going to be successful or work at all," Duchovny said. "So once we saw that it did, we thought we could come back and as you said resolve it or figure out a way to end."
And this very well could be the end of The X-Files after 25 years. Anderson has made it clear this is her last go around as Special Agent Dana Scully (at least for now), and creator Chris Carter always ends a season assuming this is it.
"Going into it, if I had thought we were going to be in our 50s and still playing these characters I probably would've jumped off of something," Anderson joked.
However X-Files fans should know this: There will be answers. But will fans be satisfied? "No," Duchovny deadpanned. "I don't think they'll ever be satisfied," Anderson laughed.
"I listen. If stuff makes sense to me, I try to incorporate it or think about how I can do a better job...We really go with gut instincts on this show and we have from the beginning," Carter said.
The X-Files returns Wednesday, Jan. 3 on Fox.