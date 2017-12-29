The new Bachelor is ready to kiss and tell.
We're less than a week away from The Bachelor's new season, with Arie Luyendyk Jr., the runner-up from Emily Maynard's season, officially behind the wheel. And it sounds like he'll be living up to his "Kissing Bandit" nickname from that season.
When chatting with E! News about the new season, Arie revealed he broke the one rule he set for himself on the first night: he kisses someone!
ABC/Craig Sjodin
"That first night I told myself I'm not going to kiss anybody, you know, and then it happened," Arie told us with a laugh. (Hm...could it be Tia who lands the first kiss?)
As for living up to his infamous nickname, Arie said he doesn't feel any pressure and thinks the Kissing Bandit moniker is "hilarious."
Though Arie took a five year break from the franchise, it doesn't mean producers weren't interested in having him back. The race car driver was in contention for the Bachelor gig in two previous seasons and was once asked to join a spinoff show.
"I did get asked to do the first Bachelor in Paradise and I remember telling the producers at that point it's just not me," Arie said. "If you ever want me to be the Bachelor, I'll do that. But as far as the spinoff show, I just didn't feel like that fit my personality."
Looks like he was right after all.
Press play on the video above to hear more from Arie about the new season.
The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at 8 p.m. on ABC.