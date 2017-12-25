Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Celebrates Christmas With Son Josey

by Lily Harrison | Mon., Dec. 25, 2017 8:18 PM

Less than a month after Naya Rivera was arrested for allegedly assaulting her estranged husband Ryan Dorsey, the actor is celebrating Christmas with their son Josey.

In an Instagram video posted on Christmas Day, Ryan shared a slideshow showing off little Josey's holiday events.

The father and son duo appeared to enjoy a bite to eat and a little pre-Christmas shopping before coming home to watch some television by a beautifully lit tree.

Little Josey was in the best of spirits on Christmas, despite the fact that the former Glee actress was nowhere to be found in the series of snapshots.

A post shared by dorseyryan (@dorseyryan) on

"Happy holidays, Merry Christmas and wishing you all a happier and healthier Happy New Year from them Dorsey dudes. I'm so thankful for this little dude, my main man, the sweetest boy I know," Ryan wrote.

Meanwhile, Naya has kept a low profile on social media, and hasn't posted anything on Instagram since November 13.

Following her arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery over Thanksgiving weekend, a source tells E! News that "Naya's friends and family are very concerned for her well-being."

Our insider added, "This is not the first time that their relationship has been violent, and the fact that she hit her husband and lashed out like that, is very scary to everyone around her."

Here's hoping for a more peaceful and happier 2018 for the Dorseys.

