Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William for Christmas Day Service

by Lily Harrison | Mon., Dec. 25, 2017 7:24 AM

It's a merry royal Christmas!

Meghan Markle celebrated her very first Christmas with the royal family earlier today alongside fiancé Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The couples was also joined by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as they walked into the family's longtime church in Norfolk near Sandringham.

Markle beamed from ear-to-ear as she waved to the crowd and kept warm next to her future sister and brother-in-laws.

And while all eyes were obviously on the royal family for the very special occasion, fans around the world couldn't seem to get enough of what the 36-year-old actress was wearing.

But what really caught everyone's attention was her exquisite fascinator—a true mark of any royal fashionista!

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Christmas

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Markle donned a tan wrap coat with a pair of brown boots and a Chloe handbag to match. But what really caught everyone's attention was her exquisite fascinator—a true mark of any royal fashionista!

Merry Christmas to Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Middleton and more! It surely is a special day for the royal family.

