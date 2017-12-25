A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 24, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Will Smith may be the newest Grinch of Christmas!

The loveable actor joked that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was going a bit overboard with the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve via a series of hilarious Instagrams.

The first snap showed Will taking a selfie while wearing an ugly Christmas sweater—how fitting!

"Somebody please help! Jada makes us wear these ugly ass sweaters for Christmas…She's doin' too much! She's just gettin' stared…stay tuned…more to come."

Then, as promised, he showed a off a sweet family photo including Jaden and Willow Smith all decked out in their own holiday gear.