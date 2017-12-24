Khloe Kardashian was sparkling, shimmying and bumping along at the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas party!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a long, silver fringed dress and fur coat at the bash, which took place on Sunday, Christmas Eve. She showed off her outfit alongside a Snapchat video with sister Kim Kardashian, who said, "I know what you guys all really want to see."

The person shooting the video then panned down to Khloe's bump, which she rubbed affectionately.

Khloe, 33, confirmed on Wednesday that is pregnant with her and boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompsonfirst child together, almost three months after E! News reported the news. On Saturday, she made her first public appearance since her announcement, appearing at LAX.

Earlier on Christmas Eve, Khloe posted on Snapchat videos of her showcasing her baby bump while working out. She had largely kept away from the public eye and off social media and opted not to show her torso in recent months as she kept her pregnancy under wraps.