Khloe Kardashian is not letting pregnancy stop her from getting her workouts in, and now you get to see them more often again.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed on Wednesday that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, almost three months after E! News reported that she is pregnant. On Saturday, she made her first public appearance since her announcement, arriving at LAX to spend Christmas with her family at home.

Over the past couple of years, Khloe, who also hosts Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, has kept in top shape by working out alone or with a personal trainer at a gym. In a series of Snapchat videos posted on Christmas Eve, the reality star showcases her small baby bump as she works on her fitness. She had largely avoided such posts over the past few months as she kept her pregnancy under wraps.

"I love that I can finally snap my workouts again," she said in a selfie video, which shows her working out in a black hoodie and matching leggings. "Merry Christmas to you and more workouts yet to come."