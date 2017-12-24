Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail
Luann de Lesseps is speaking out following her disorderly intoxication and battery arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve.
In case you missed it, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was arrested early Christmas Eve morning. She was taken into custody on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person after reportedly slamming a door and kicking a police officer.
Now, she's addressing the incident and apologizing for her actions.
"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," de Lesseps told E! News in a statement, "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."
Nearly one year ago on New Year's Eve, de Lesseps wed her now-estranged husband Tom D'Agostino in an extravagant Palm Beach wedding. Unfortunately, she ended up filing for divorce seven months later.
"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she announced on Aug. 3. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
A few weeks later, de Lesseps addressed the rumors of D'Agostino's infidelity while talking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!.
"It was the weekend before the [RHONY] reunion, basically," she explained. "Tom went out, and he called up an old girlfriend, and they met up with a group of people—and I didn't know about it. I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was like the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore.'"
D'Agostino broke his silence on their divorce a month later, telling E! News, "I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together. The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love."
Although they reached a settlement in early September, the former couple's divorce has not yet been finalized.