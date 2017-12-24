Jamie Lynn Spears Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Jamie Lynn Spears is about to be a mommy of two!
It's a very Merry Christmas for the Spears family, indeed. Britney Spears' little sister took to Instagram to announce she's expecting her second child. This will be her first with husband Jamie Watson, who she married in 2014.
The 26-year-old shared a gorgeous photo with her hubby and 9-year-old daughter, Maddie, revealing her growing baby bump.
"Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone," Jamie Lynn wrote. "Sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister."
She continued, "2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon."
Now, she says she ready to focus this year on more personal things, too. And it looks like baby No.2 is one of them!
"2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally," she concluded her note. "I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY........ #12DaysofJLS."]
Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn welcomed Maddie into the world in 2008 when she was just 17 years old. But she never let being a teenage mom change the way she handled parenting.
"I wasn't going to use my age as an excuse," she said in an interview with E! News last year. "To be a mother is to be a mother, it doesn't matter what age you are."
Unfortunately, 2017 came with an incredibly difficult obstacle for the Spears family. In February, Maddie was involved in an ATV accident after which she was hospitalized for several days.
Jamie Lynn recently took to Instagram, recalling the experience with a photo of Maddie on her ninth birthday alongside two of her doctors.
"The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie," Spears wrote, "but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together."
She continued, "This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that. #12DaysOfJLS"
Here's to hoping 2018 comes with more blessings...Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of four!