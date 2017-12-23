Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Heat Up Christmas in Miami

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

AM/Splashnews

It never gets cold when you are as hot as J-Rod!

The hottest couple on the planet—aka Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez—was heating up the already fiery Miami on Saturday with their fierce fashions and their undeniable appeal. The two A-listers were spotting doing some last-minute Christmas shopping together in the sunny city.

The twosome, whom E! News reported were dating in March, walked hand in hand as they visited high-end stores including Dior, Rolex, Tom Ford, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Loro Piana, Harry Winston and Burberry in the upscale Miami Design District.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the pair was especially keen on looking at jewelry and handbags during their shopping trip.

Another source told E! News that Lopez bought two Louis Vuitton handbags, which a bodyguard took to their car as she continued shopping.

For the holiday weekend outing, the chart-topping songstress donned a colorful sweatshirt, some curve-hugging jeans and a pair of majorly platform heels. The mom of two swept her long locks up into a high bun and rocked a pair of signature oversized hoop earrings. Her retired baseball star opted for a tight-fitting grey shirt, white jeans (because you can always wear white in Miami!) and street shoes.

The dazzling duo, who are all about letting the world in on their romantic relationship, both kept their eyes away from prying eyes with sunnies.

No snow boots, mittens or scarves for these two. They are all about rocking some fresh gear this Christmas.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Best PDA Comments to Each Other on Instagram

A source previously told E! News that A-Rod was preparing to propose to the songstress any day now. Is a NYE proposal in the couple's future? We'll have to wait and see!

Until then check out the couple's romance in photos...

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Instagram

Summertime Fun

The athlete spent the day by the pool with J.Lo's two children during their summer break

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Mike Ehrmann/WireImage

The Beginning

Little did the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress know she would end up dating this then-Yankees player (she was married to Marc Anthony at the time).

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

MEGA

Getaway Vacation

Shortly after their relationship was confirmed, Lopez and Rodriguez jetted off to an exclusive resort in the Bahamas.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Faith Rankin

Training Camp

The now-official couple snuck into the Yankees' training camp where A-Rod mentored and J.Lo watched from the stands.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Vasquez-Max Lopes / AKM-GSI

L.A. Love

After trips to the Bahamas and Miami, J.Lo and A-Rod made their way back to California.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Rain Rain Go Away

The former MLB star shielded his lady from the rain with an oversized umbrella after lunch at Manhattan's Marea.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

TheImageDirect.com

More Marea

The couple visited the hotspot restaurant multiple times during their stay in NYC.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

AKM-GSI

All Smiles

The happy couple kept each other warming during a trip to New York City.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Guadalupe Rodríguez

AKM-GSI

A Family Affair

Lopez and Rodriguez turned up the heat when they were spotted with Rodriguez's mother, Guadalupe.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

AKM-GSI

Red Hot!

The pop star accompanied her boyfriend to a meeting, and both looked pretty good.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

AKM-GSI

New York Moment

Lopez and Rodriguez held hands as they made their way through Rockefeller Center in April 2017.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

From the Moment They First Met (Gala)

The 2017 Met Gala was the couple's red carpet debut. The pair looked absolutely stunning at fashion's biggest night!

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 MET Gala, The Boom Boom Afterparty

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The After-Party

The couple were ready to dance the night away, attending the 2017 Met Gala after-party at the Standard Hotel's Boom Boom Room.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

James Devaney/GC Images

Date Night

Out and about in New York, the retired MLB player and pop star had a dinner date at Carbone.

