By Hollywood standards, 10 years is pretty much a lifetime!

On Saturday, Katherine Heigl took to her Instagram to wish her husband Josh Kelley a happy 10th wedding anniversary with a lengthy message and a silly nude photo with a sillier story behind it.

The former Grey's Anatomy star detailed the long history of the goofy bathtub pic in her heartfelt post. She began, "So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary."

The actress, who just celebrated their son's first birthday earlier in the week, added, "A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore."

The candid star also added that her "burning desire" for her hubby is still there.

She did admit, "There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor."

The 39-year-old actress also made sure to gush, "He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary #We’reStillTogether!"