Jenelle Evans enjoyed a winter getaway with her family, including all her kids, as part of a new annual tradition.

Last week, the 26-year-old Teen Mom 2 star and her new husband David Eason brought their almost 1-year-old daughter Ensley, her sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3, and his daughter Maryssa to Boone, a town in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.

Earlier this year, Jenelle's estranged mother, Barbara Evans, was granted primary custody of Jace, who she had raised since he was a baby, while the reality star was granted visitation days on weekends, holidays and summers.

"Jace was super excited when I told him about the trip and he had tons of fun," she said. "The other kids and Jace get along great. They are all into a WWE wrestling phase at the moment, so things can get a crazy but it's all fun."