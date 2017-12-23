Dream Kardashian and 4 of Her Cousins Appear on Christmas Card Day 23

Kardashian kids unite!

Five of Kris Jenner's six grandchildren—Kourtney Kardashian's kids Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 3; Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 4; and Rob Kardashian's little girl Dream Kardashian, 1, appear on day 23 of the family's 2017 Christmas card, which is being revealed in daily pieces like a holiday advent calendar.

On the latest image, released on Saturday, the children appear with Kris, her mom M.J. and the kids' aunts Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who confirmed on Wednesday she is pregnant with her first child. She cuddles Dream in the pic.

Khloe has appeared on previous sneak peek pics of the card project, as has everyone else pictured on day 23, and has not shown a baby bump on it. Kim's husband Kanye West and their 2-year-old son Saint West have also been featured on past previews of the card. All the family members wear white tops and blue denim.

The only family members who have not yet appeared on the card are Rob, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight for most of the year, and sister Kylie Jenner, who has kept out of the public eye herself in recent months and is reportedly pregnant with her own first child.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 1

See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 2

Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 3

Little Reign Disick is quite the model!

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 4

Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 5

Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Card, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 6

Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 7

Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 8

North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.

Dream Kardashian, Mason Disick, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 9

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 10

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 11

Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kendall Jenner

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 12

Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 13

Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Mason Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 14

"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 15

Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Day 16

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 16

Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, M.J., Day 17

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 17

Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kanye West, North West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 18

Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 19

Nearly the whole family poses together at once for day 19.

Kardashian Christmas Card, Kardashian Christmas Card Day 20, Saint West, Grandma MJ

Eli Linnetz

Day 20

Kris Jenner's mom MJ Houghton is the star of the Day 20 Christmas card reveal, which also shows Saint West being held by mom Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian Christmas Card Day 21, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz

DAY 21

The West family steal the spotlight for this day of the Kardashian Christmas card. 

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 22, Kanye West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz

DAY 22

Kanye West is a doting dad to his only son in this sweet portrait.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 22, Dream Kardashian, Kids, Day 23

Eli Linnetz

DAY 23

Kris Jenner appears with her mom, three of her five daughters and five of her six grandchildren.

The two did take part in the Christmas card photo shoot with their family in November, E! News had learned at the time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on January 7 at 9/8c!

Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.