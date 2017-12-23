Miss America CEO Sam Haskell Resigns Amid Email Controversy

Sam Haskell has resigned as CEO of the Miss America Organization after being suspended amid a report he had allegedly sent and received internal emails that attacked and mocked former pageant winners.

Earlier this week, 49 beauty queens who had won the pageant between 1948 and 2017 penned a letter calling on the executive and other top leaders of the group to resign following the controversy.

"This afternoon, the Board of Directors of the Miss America Organization accepted the resignation of Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sam Haskell, effective immediately," Dan Meyers, who has served as the board's vice-chair and has stepped into the role of interim chairman, said in a statement to E! News on Saturday.

"The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Chairman Lynn Weidner," he said. "At the Board's request, Ms. Weidner has agreed to remain on the Board for up to ninety days to facilitate a smooth transition for the MAO to new leadership. The Board thanks Lynn and Sam for many years of tireless work for, and significant financial support to, both the Miss America Organization and thousands of young women who received millions of dollars of educational scholarships from the Organization as a direct result of their efforts."

Josh Randle, president and COO of the Miss America organization, has also resigned "in light of recent events and new developments," a Miss America Organization spokesperson said.

Haskell, Weidner and Randle have not commented publicly on the decision.