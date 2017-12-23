Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming She's Pregnant

Welcome home, Mama!

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian appeared at Los Angeles International Airport, en route to spend Christmas with her family, marking her first public appearance since she confirmed her pregnancy on Wednesday via a baby bump photo on social media.

At LAX, Khloe covered her bump in a black coat, paired with black skinny jeans.

E! News had learned in September that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe has long jetted back and forth between Los Angeles and Cleveland, where she and Tristan share a home. The two have been together for a little more than a year.

Here's How Khloe Kardashian Camouflaged Her Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian, baby bump

Khloe Kardashian, baby bump

Her look was pretty similar to the baggy styles she has sported in recent months, chosen both because of her desire to keep her pregnancy private and to keep warm amid the increasingly cold weather.

Khloe has largely kept out of the public eye over the past few months, although she has often posted photos and videos on social media. Up until her pregnancy reveal, she had opted to share mostly pics taken from the neck up or older promotional images.

"My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be part of your journey in life and allowing [me] to share this moment with you this is something and [I'll] always cherish," Tristan wrote on Instagram after her pregnancy announcement. "Girl you look better now."

Watch Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, which returns to E! on January 7 at 10 p.m. ET

