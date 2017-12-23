Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming She's Pregnant

Welcome home, Mama!

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian appeared at Los Angeles International Airport, en route to spend Christmas with her family, marking her first public appearance since she confirmed her pregnancy on Wednesday via a baby bump photo on social media.

At LAX, Khloe covered her bump in a black coat, paired with black skinny jeans.

E! News had learned in September that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe has long jetted back and forth between Los Angeles and Cleveland, where she and Tristan share a home. The two have been together for a little more than a year.