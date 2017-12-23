Pink's Daughter Willow's Letter to Santa Is Hilarious

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 23, 2017 11:01 AM

Pink's daughter Willow is just telling it like it is.

The singer posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of a letter the 6-year-old girl wrote to Santa after getting confused about the Elf on the Shelf.

It reads, "Santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don't know why."

"Translation: MOM FAIL," Pink wrote. "#elfonthesamedamnshelf."

Willow is Pink and husband Carey Hart's eldest child. They are also parents to an 11-month-old son, Jameson.

 Pink has often posted pics of her kids on Instagram. She has occasionally brought Willow to celebrity events and famously talked about her daughter in an inspiring speech at the 2017 MTV VMAs, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

