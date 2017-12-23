Bam Margera Welcomes First Child, Phoenix Wolf

Bam later posted a photo of his father Phil , who has appeared on the star's shows, visiting the happy family.

Bam announced the news on his Instagram page on Saturday, alongside a photo of Nicole lying down on a hospital bed and the baby resting on her bare chest.

The former star of MTV's Jackass and Viva La Bam and his wife Nicole recently welcomed the couple's first child, son Phoenix Wolf .

Sara Haines The View co-host and husband Max Shifrin welcomed their second child, daughter Sandra Grace Shifrin, on December 23.

Nathan Kress The iCarly star and wife London welcomed their first child, daughter Rosie Carolyn Kress, on December 21.

Beyoncé Bow down to the Queen! The "Crazy in Love" singer and husband Jay-Z welcomed twins in 2017. They also came close to breaking the Internet when debuting their angels.

Serena Williams The tennis star and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. She would later steal the show at the couple's romantic wedding ceremony.

Jimmy Kimmel On May 1, the late-night host took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and announced that his wife Molly McNearney welcomed a baby boy. He also would give thanks to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for handling his newborn son's health complications.

Hoda Kotb The Today show co-host surprised viewers and some of her co-hosts when she called in to announce that she had adopted a baby girl. "She's a Valentine's baby," she explained. "She is the love of my life."

Janet Jackson Kicking off 2017 with a bang! The Grammy-winning singer welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Eissa Al Manna, on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Thomas Rhett This year was truly unforgettable for the country singer and wife Lauren Akins. After adopting daughter Willa Gray Akins in May, the couple also welcomed Ada James Akins in August.

Lauren Conrad The hills are alive with baby fever. The MTV star and husband William Tell welcomed a baby boy in July. "He's here," the fashion designer wrote on her website. "We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world."

Peta Murgatroyd The Dancing With the Stars pro and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy on January 4. "This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!" the couple explained to us.

Heidi Pratt Speidi's son arrived into the world on October 1. "Time is already flying by so fast. I know in a blink of an eye you will be grown up," Heidi previously shared on Instagram. "Enjoying every second I am blessed to spend with you! We are so blessed to be your parents!"

Jade Tolbert The Bachelor in Paradise star and husband Tanner Tolbert welcomed their healthy baby girl this past August. "There's truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes," Jade explained to E! News. "We love you, precious girl."

Tori Spelling The reality star and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star welcomed her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott in March. "Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott," the proud mom shared with her followers.

Brie Bella The Total Divas star and her hubby Daniel Bryan welcomed a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson in May. "There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter," Brie shared with E! News. "I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling."

Jason Aldean "So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about," the country singer shared on Instagram when announcing the good news. "I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid."

Whitney Port The fashion designer and former MTV reality star announced her son's birth on her website this summer. "Timmy and I named the little man Sonny and I'm in love," The Hills star wrote.

Kevin Hart "Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning....Morning vibes with my little man," the actor shared on Instagram just days after wife Eniko Parrish welcomed their baby. "#Harts #BabyZo #LiveLoveLaugh ....Wifey gets the amazing Photocred."

Elizabeth Chambers The actress and Armie Hammer welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world on January 15. "Emerging from his sister's smooches to say hello. Welcome to the world, Ford Douglas Armand Hammer!" the parents wrote on Instagram.

Cameran Eubanks The Southern Charm star and husband Jason Wimberly welcomed their first child in November. "My hopes for my daughter are that she is a happy, well rounded and kind human being," the new mom shared with E! News. "I hope she turns out more like my husband than me because he has less issues and is literally the best person I know."

Julia Stiles "I haven't worn a back pack since middle school," the new mom joked on Instagram after welcoming her first child. "Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers."

Fredrik Eklund "Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world," the Million Dollar Listing star wrote on Instagram.

April the Giraffe After months and months of waiting and watching live streams, Animal Adventure Park in New York revealed their famous giraffe welcomed her fourth child.