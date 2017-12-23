Bam Margera Welcomes First Child, Phoenix Wolf

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 23, 2017 8:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Eva Longoria, baby bump

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce, Sir Carter, Rumi Carter, Twins

2017 Celebrity Babies

Sara Haines, Husband, Max Shifrin, Baby, Daughter, Sandra Grace Shifrin

The View's Sara Haines Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Bam Margera, Wife, Nicole, Son, Baby, Phoenix Wolf

Instagram

Bam Margera is a dad!

The former star of MTV's Jackass and Viva La Bam and his wife Nicole recently welcomed the couple's first child, son Phoenix Wolf.

Bam announced the news on his Instagram page on Saturday, alongside a photo of Nicole lying down on a hospital bed and the baby resting on her bare chest.

"Phoenix Wolf," he wrote.

Bam later posted a photo of his father Phil, who has appeared on the star's shows, visiting the happy family.

He joins a long list of celebs who welcomed babies in 2017:

Bam Margera, Baby, Nicole, Phoenix Wolf

Instagram. Inset: Getty Images.

Bam Margera

The Jackass alum announced on December 23 that his wife Nicole gave birth to their first child, son Phoenix Wolf.

Sara Haines

Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

Sara Haines

The View co-host and husband Max Shifrin welcomed their second child, daughter Sandra Grace Shifrin, on December 23.

Nathan Kress, iCarly, Baby, Girl, Daughter, Rosie

Instagram

Nathan Kress

The iCarly star and wife London welcomed their first child, daughter Rosie Carolyn Kress, on December 21.

Article continues below

Nicky Hilton, Instagram, Baby Shower

Instagram

Nicky Hilton

The socialite and husband James Rothschild welcomed their second child and daughterTeddy Rothschild, on December 20.

Beyonce, Sir Carter, Rumi Carter, Twins

Instagram

Beyoncé

Bow down to the Queen! The "Crazy in Love" singer and husband Jay-Z welcomed twins in 2017. They also came close to breaking the Internet when debuting their angels.

Serena Williams

Instagram

Serena Williams

The tennis star and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. She would later steal the show at the couple's romantic wedding ceremony. 

Article continues below

Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney

ABC

Jimmy Kimmel

On May 1, the late-night host took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and announced that his wife Molly McNearney welcomed a baby boy. He also would give thanks to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for handling his newborn son's health complications. 

Hoda Kotb

Instagram

Hoda Kotb

The Today show co-host surprised viewers and some of her co-hosts when she called in to announce that she had adopted a baby girl. "She's a Valentine's baby," she explained. "She is the love of my life." 

Janet Jackson, Eissa Al Mana

Twitter

Janet Jackson

Kicking off 2017 with a bang! The Grammy-winning singer welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Eissa Al Manna, on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Thomas Rhett

This year was truly unforgettable for the country singer and wife Lauren Akins. After adopting daughter Willa Gray Akins in May, the couple also welcomed Ada James Akins in August. 

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

The hills are alive with baby fever. The MTV star and husband William Tell welcomed a baby boy in July. "He's here," the fashion designer wrote on her website. "We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world." 

Peta Murgatroyd, Shai

Instagram

Peta Murgatroyd

The Dancing With the Stars pro and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy on January 4. "This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!" the couple explained to us. 

Article continues below

Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt

Instagram

Heidi Pratt

Speidi's son arrived into the world on October 1. "Time is already flying by so fast. I know in a blink of an eye you will be grown up," Heidi previously shared on Instagram. "Enjoying every second I am blessed to spend with you! We are so blessed to be your parents!" 

Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper

Instagram

Jade Tolbert

The Bachelor in Paradise star and husband Tanner Tolbert welcomed their healthy baby girl this past August. "There's truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes," Jade explained to E! News. "We love you, precious girl."

Tori Spelling, Beau

Instagram

Tori Spelling

The reality star and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star welcomed her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott in March. "Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott," the proud mom shared with her followers. 

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Brie Bella

The Total Divas star and her hubby Daniel Bryan welcomed a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson in May. "There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter," Brie shared with E! News. "I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling." 

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean

Instagram

Jason Aldean

"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about," the country singer shared on Instagram when announcing the good news. "I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid." 

Whitney Port, Sonny Rosenman

Courtesy of WhitneyPort.com

Whitney Port

The fashion designer and former MTV reality star announced her son's birth on her website this summer. "Timmy and I named the little man Sonny and I'm in love," The Hills star wrote. 

Article continues below

Kevin Hart, Son, Baby, Kenzo, Instagram

Instagram

Kevin Hart

"Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning....Morning vibes with my little man," the actor shared on Instagram just days after wife Eniko Parrish welcomed their baby. "#Harts #BabyZo #LiveLoveLaugh ....Wifey gets the amazing Photocred." 

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers

Instagram

Elizabeth Chambers

The actress and Armie Hammer welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world on January 15. "Emerging from his sister's smooches to say hello. Welcome to the world, Ford Douglas Armand Hammer!" the parents wrote on Instagram. 

Cameran Eubanks, baby, Instagram

Cameran Eubanks/Instagram

Cameran Eubanks

The Southern Charm star and husband Jason Wimberly welcomed their first child in November. "My hopes for my daughter are that she is a happy, well rounded and kind human being," the new mom shared with E! News. "I hope she turns out more like my husband than me because he has less issues and is literally the best person I know." 

Article continues below

Julia Stiles, baby, Instagram

Julia Stiles/Instagram

Julia Stiles

"I haven't worn a back pack since middle school," the new mom joked on Instagram after welcoming her first child. "Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers." 

Fredrik Eklund, Instagram

Instagram

Fredrik Eklund

"Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world," the Million Dollar Listing star wrote on Instagram. 

April the Giraffe, Twitter

Twitter

April the Giraffe

After months and months of waiting and watching live streams, Animal Adventure Park in New York revealed their famous giraffe welcomed her fourth child. 

Article continues below

A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on

Bam and Nicole wed in Iceland in 2013.

It marked the second marriage for the daredevil and pro skateboarder, who was previously married to Missy Rothstein. Their wedding was featured on the MTV reality show Bam's Unholy Union.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jackass , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.