Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell has shared a Christmas video that's sure to leave viewers and fans of the late singer feeling rather emotional after watching. This is the first Christmas without the former Audioslave singer, who took his own life in a Detroit hotel room on May 18, leaving behind his wife and three children.

The late singer's wife took to Twitter on Friday to share their son's school video which shows the beloved rocker and his only son during the holiday season three years prior.

Vicky wrote, "Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school. While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support. - VC."