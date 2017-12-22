Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Kelli

The proud dad also revealed the inspiration for his little lady's moniker, explaining, "She is named after both of her grandmothers."

As his message concluded, "Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!"

The Grammy winner announced the news his wife was expecting again in tandem with his bandmate, Hillary Scott, back in August.

"Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!" the group shared on Instagram over the summer. "We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!"