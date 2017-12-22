And baby makes three!

Friday Night Lights actor Zach Gilford and Lost actress Kiele Sanchez welcomed a baby girl named Zeppelin Adele Gilford on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Los Angeles, a rep confirms to E! News. Zeppelin was delivered via surrogate, reports People.

The baby girl's arrival is particularly joyful as the couple suffered a late-term miscarriage in 2015.

Gilford and the 36-year-old Glades star met in early 2010 while they were costarring in the ABC pilot The Matadors. The couple was married in 2012 in Napa, Calif.