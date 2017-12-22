BRAND NEW
Kanye West Is a Doting Dad to Little Saint in Day 22 of Kardashian Christmas Card

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 22, 2017 4:34 PM

Eva Longoria, baby bump

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Reveal

Kardashian Christmas Card Day 21, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Their Kids Are Front and Center for Day 21 of Kardashian Christmas Card

All of the lights are on Kanye West and his only son for this day of the Kardashian Christmas card. 

In the sweet shot captured by Eli Linnetz for the family's ongoing collection of white T-shirt and jeans-themed holiday pictures, the Grammy winner and his 2-year-old little one, Saint West, are the focus. 

Reminiscent of The Lion King's famous pose with Simba, the proud papa holds his little guy up above his head and looks at him with a wide grin. It's a nice change for the star, who typically strikes a more serious pose. 

Nevertheless, the image will serve as a sweet memory for the father and soon as Saint continues to grow up. 

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

"MY BOYS," West's leading lady Kim Kardashian gushed on Instagram. It was this month two years ago that the star-studded couple welcomed their first son into the world and subsequently revealed his unique moniker

Soon, he and his big sister, North West, will be joined by a new addition to the family. As the reality star confirmed in late September in a teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashiansthey will soon become a family of five

"After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me," Kim said on the show back in April. 

In the meantime, it's Kanye and Saint's turn to steal the spotlight of the Kardashian Christmas card. See all of the family's Christmas card pictures this year so far below:

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 1

See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 2

Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 3

Little Reign Disick is quite the model!

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 4

Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 5

Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Card, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 6

Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 7

Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 8

North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.

Dream Kardashian, Mason Disick, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 9

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 10

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 11

Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kendall Jenner

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 12

Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 13

Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Mason Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 14

"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 15

Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Day 16

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 16

Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, M.J., Day 17

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 17

Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kanye West, North West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 18

Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 19

Nearly the whole family poses together at once for day 19.

Kardashian Christmas Card, Kardashian Christmas Card Day 20, Saint West, Grandma MJ

Eli Linnetz

Day 20

Kris Jenner's mom MJ Houghton is the star of the Day 20 Christmas card reveal, which also shows Saint West being held by mom Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian Christmas Card Day 21, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz

DAY 21

The West family steal the spotlight for this day of the Kardashian Christmas card. 

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 22, Kanye West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz

DAY 22

Kanye West is a doting dad to his only son in this sweet portrait.

Don't miss Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m.!

