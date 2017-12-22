Sofia Richie Dresses Up Like a Pantsless Santa Claus and Dances to "All Night Long" With Scott Disick

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 22, 2017 12:37 PM

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Instagram

It looks like Sofia Richie is getting into the holiday spirit. 

With the help of a Santa suit-themed shirt, the 19-year-old model dressed up like the signature holiday figure, except she was missing some bottoms.

Clad in solely the Santa shirt, underwear and socks, the star got her groove on with help from her dad Lionel Richie's hit, "All Night Long." As the song played, she showed off her moves while beau Scott Disick chronicled the moment on his Instagram story. 

In another clip on social media, Disick captured her trying to catch ice as he tossed them toward her in the kitchen. "Ice trader," he captioned the playful moment. 

Over on Richie's Instagram page, the star shared a snap of their meal together—bowls of spaghetti and taquitos. "Feasting with my [heart]," she wrote. 

Photos

Sofia Richie's Street Style

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Instagram

The pair initially sparked romance rumors in May, though Richie initially claimed they were just "homies." However, their relationship status appeared to quickly evolve as they were spotted together traveling, partying and eventually smooching

"They are inseparable right now and not leaving each other's side," a source told E! News in September. "Scott is totally romancing her and she is under his spell."

While their seriousness level is still up for debate, as evidenced by their recent joint appearance at Art Basel, PDA fest in Miami and Thursday's cozy night in, they seem to still be very much into each other. 

However, they may run into trouble as far as her famous father, Lionel Richie, is concerned. During an interview with E!'s Sibley Scoles in November, the musician made a gesture that looked like he raised an imaginary gun to his head when it came to the topic of his daughter's dating life. 

"Whatever that means," she quipped. 

Here's a look back on Sofia and Scott's romance in pictures:

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

Swooning

The two stare into each other's eyes Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

PDA Alert

The two share a kiss at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

Holding Hands

The two enter the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Splash News

Major PDA Alert!

The two kiss passionately inside the DJ booth at the LIV nightclub.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Cuddles in Miami

The two appear cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow during Art Basel Week in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

OHPIX / BACKGRID

Soaking Up the Sun

The two lounge in the sun on Miami Beach.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

VEM / BACKGRID

Beach Time!

The two hit Miami Beach with friends during Art Basel Week.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour

Miami Heat

The lovebirds head to Miami to attend the DuJour Art Basel Kickoff party held at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach. 

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Pucker Up

The lovebirds share a sweet smooch in Venice.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Hugs

The two walk close together during their Italian getaway.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

Gondola Ride

The two wave on a gondola in Venice, Italy.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Milan

Instagram

Amore

The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

TheImageDirect.com

Jetting Off

The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

BACKGRID

Cup of Joe

Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mexico, Instagram

Instagram Story

Taco Night

The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Surf's Up

The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Mexico

Clasos.com.mx / Splash News

Let It Ride

The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Miami

Pichichipixx.com / Splash News

Beach Babes

Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

When in Miami

The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

Rocking the Boat

Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

VEM / BACKGRID

Hand It Off

The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Snapchat

Congrats Are in Order

Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Snapchat

Kiss Off

A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice in Miami, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Legs for Days

Sofia posted this pic from Miami with her legs draped over Scott's.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Loud and Proud

The two showed they world they were a couple when Scott shared this PDA-filled social media post.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

There They Go...

Sparking rumors, Scott and Sofia were spotted on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

