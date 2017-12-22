Siggy Flicker Leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey After 2 Seasons

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 22, 2017 9:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Eva Longoria, baby bump

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Elizabeth Vargas, ABC News

20/20 Anchor Elizabeth Vargas Announces Exit From ABC News

Nick Blood, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agents of SHIELD

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Blood Teases His Triumphant Return to the Show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

Bravo

Siggy Flicker is saying goodbye The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Siggy, who joined the show in season seven, announced she will not return after the current eighth season wraps. However, she will still appear on the RHONJ season eight reunion.

"After much reflection and Bravo's support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Siggy said in a statement to Bravo's blog. "I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects."

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 101 of Them

During the current season, Siggy has clashed with newcomer Margaret Josephs, including an infamous spat over Margaret dubbing Siggy "Soggy Flicker" for her continued waterworks and then again in Milan after Margaret made an analogy using Adolf Hitler. Siggy and Dolores Catania also clashed with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga over their participation in a charity fashion show thrown by RHONJ drama-maker Kim D.

Siggy was brought in by Jacqueline Laurita in season seven of the Bravo reality series. On her Twitter, Siggy has lambasted the editing of the reality series.

"ALL season long I was poked & provoked! Every season someone is portrayed as The Villian & if you are the CHOSEN ONE, then your over the top reactions are shown & not your interactions! Guess who has been working overtime to make their False Narratives stick?! #RHONJ," she tweeted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , Real Housewives , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.