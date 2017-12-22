Nicky Hilton Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband James Rothschild: It's Another Girl!

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 22, 2017 8:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Eva Longoria, baby bump

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce, Sir Carter, Rumi Carter, Twins

2017 Celebrity Babies

Sara Haines, Husband, Max Shifrin, Baby, Daughter, Sandra Grace Shifrin

The View's Sara Haines Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Nicky Hilton, Instagram, Baby Shower

Instagram

Nicky Hilton Rothschild has two little ladies in her life now. 

The designer gave birth to her second child, a daughter, on Wednesday, the socialite announced on social media.

"Christmas came early!" the new mom of two tweeted Friday. "On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season."

Her firstborn, Lily Grace Rothschild became a big sister to little Teddy, who got her middle name "Marilyn" from her maternal great-grandmother, Marilyn June HawleyPeople reported. 

Photos

2017 Celebrity Babies

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, James Rothschild

Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

E! News learned the star was expecting another little one with husband James Rothschild back in July, her rep telling us at the time, "The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family."

While the expectant mama never revealed the baby's sex, her pregnancy seemed to be smooth sailing. "I'm feeling great! Not one day of morning sickness," she told E! News in September. "Feeling good."

As for Lily's new role as a big sister, "She is [ready]" Nicky assured us. "I don't think she knows yet, but she is."

Congratulations to Nicky, James and big sister Lily!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicky Hilton Rothschild , Babies , Pregnancies , Life/Style , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.