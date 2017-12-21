Halsey and G-Eazy aren't afraid to show a little PDA.

The "Him & I" duo has been sparking romance rumors for months as they continue to share their love for each other on social media. To celebrate G-Eazy's new album, Halsey took to Instagram to send a sweet message to him. "Gerald I am so proud of you," Halsey wrote. "I have watched your endless conviction and determination for months. You've made a record that is so honest and incredible. I'm honored to have witnessed this journey and this catharsis. And you're number 1 on iTunes!!!! I will ride for you till the end of time!!!! I LOVE YOU!!! The Beautiful & Damned out now. GO GET URS BB!!!!!!"

So in celebration of their sweet social media posts, we're bringing you all of their cutest moments together! Take a look at the pics below!