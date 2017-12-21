Heidi Montag Reveals the Secret to Her Post-Baby Weight Loss

Heidi Montag is dishing on her health and fitness journey two months after giving birth.

The gorgeous new mom and Hills star is sharing the secret to her post-baby weight loss exclusively with E! News. Heidi and husband Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, on Oct. 1. And on Thursday morning, Heidi to took Twitter to share, "Well I have already lost 25 lbs post baby body!"

So how did she do it?

"I have had base training with Michael Casey so I have been doing that, but mostly just running around the house," Heidi tells us. "I just don't put Gunner down very often, so I'm bouncing on the ball with him sometimes for four hours straight. I am just running around so much that I think [the weight] is shedding so quickly, plus breastfeeding. And running around with my dogs and Gunner, I literally don't stop all day."