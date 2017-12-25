2018 Winter Olympics: See Team USA Behind-the-Scenes

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Dec. 25, 2017 5:00 AM

Team USA is growing and preparing for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 2018 U.S. Olympic Team is expected to reach about 240 athletes. Some of them still competed furiously for the chance to take part in the Games as recently as the final weeks of 2017!

See photos of the 2018 Olympic Games' Team USA athletes such as lugers Summer Britcher, Jayson Terdiman and Chris Mazdzer, ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson, alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis, Jamie Anderson and Chase Josey, short track speedskater J.R. Celski and freeskier Gus Kenworthy behind-the-scenes:

Summer Britcher, Jayson Terdiman, Team USA, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Summer Britcher and Jayson Terdiman (Luge)

Team USA has been hard at work training for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics! See behind-the-scenes photos of the athletes preparing for their big events, before and during the Games.

"It's hard to describe the passion and joy I felt running out onto the beach to these rings last night. They are an iconic part of the Olympics, and if things go well over the next 6 weeks of World Cup races, I'll have a chance to wear them proudly and represent Team USA in my second Olympic Games," Summer Britcher wrote on Instagram.

Chris Mazdzer, Team USA, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Chris Mazdzer (Luge)

"Being named to the #2018olympics doesn't mean that I can relax," he wrote on Instagram. "Still working hard everyday for that ultimate goal of being on top of that podium. Training today through Wednesday before taking a much needed week off for the holidays. Then it's #grindtime until the #olympics #motivationmonday #roadtopyeongchang2018 #lakeplacid #teamusa."

Sarah Hendrickson, Team USA, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Sarah Hendrickson (Ski Jumping)

The athlete gets her body into tip-top shape for the Games.

Jessie Diggins, Team USA, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Jessie Diggins (Cross-Country Skiing)

The athlete enjoys some sweet treats during a ski trip to Austria weeks before the Games.

Susan Dunklee, Team USA, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Susan Dunklee (Biathlon)

The member of the U.S. Biathlon Team practices for the Olympics at the Biathlon World Cup 2 in Hochfilzen, Austria.

Lindsey Jacobellis, Team USA, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Lindsey Jacobellis (Snowboarding)

"Board testing with the crew @waxroom @jakbt22," she wrote on Instagram.

Jamie Anderson, Amy Purdy, Silje Norendal, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Jamie Anderson (Snowboarding) and Amy Purdy (Snowboarding, Paralympics)

The two hang out with Norwegian slopestyle and big air snowboarder Silje Norendal at the Dew Tour 2017 in Colorado weeks before the Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Team USA, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Skiing)

The Olympic alpine skiier and reigning Olympic gold medalist and world champion chills out during some bad weather in the midst of training.

J.R. Celski, Team USA, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

J.R. Celski (Short Track Speedskating)

The athlete appears with pals at the Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City.

Cory Christensen, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Corey Christensen (Curling)

"Here's to hoping this week is filled with a few more smiles," she wrote on Instagram. "Lucky to be chasing after dreams with these ladies �������� #olympictrials #letsgo."

Gus Kenworthy, Team USA, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Gus Kenworthy (Freeskiing)

The athlete poses with a furry friend in Colorado, where he compete in the Dew Tour 2017.

Chase Josey, Team USA, Pre-Olympics 2018

Instagram

Chase Josey (Snowboarding)

The athlete clears his mind before the Games by going rock climbing with a friend in Utah.

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics will take place at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on February 9.

