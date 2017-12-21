Meghan King Edmonds has double the reason to celebrate this Christmas.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram Thursday afternoon and revealed to fans she is expecting twin boys in June 2018.

"Surprise, surprise! We're having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy!" she captioned the photo. "#doubletrouble #threeundertwo."

Meghan also included a sign from Sweet & Crafty that read, "Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats."

Just last month, the Bravo star announced on her personal website that she was expecting with husband Jim Edmonds.