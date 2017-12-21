One mystery about the Roseanne revival has been solved. No, not how the show will explain away the series finale twist that revealed Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) had fictionalized much of the series, including keeping Dan (John Goodman) alive after a heart attack, but the mystery of the two Beckys.

Sarah Chalke, Becky No. 2 on the series and Lecy Goranson, OG Becky, will both be on Roseanne when the series returns to ABC on Tuesday, March 27. Chalke took over the role of Becky when Goranson went to college. Goranson is Becky in the revival and Chalke? According to EW, Chalke is Andrea, a middle-class woman who hires Becky to serve as her surrogate.