LeAnn Rimes Recreates Coyote Ugly Bar Scene 17 Years Later

She can try to resist, but even 17 years later, LeAnn Rimes can't fight the moonlight!

During a trip to Colorado, the 35-year-old country and pop singer recreated her famous cameo from the cult film Coyote Ugly, which sees her performing on top of a bar.

"This is what happens when your friends at @kemosabe1990 in Aspen move locations and open up a bad ass private bar upstairs and then turn on 'Can't Fight The Moonlight,'" LeAnn wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night, alongside a photo of her kneeling on top of a bar and looking up at two women dancing on it. "No one could resist! Coyote Ugly 2.0!"

Hope she didn't order water!