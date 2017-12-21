Gal Gadot to Receive #SeeHer Award at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

"We're honored to recognize Gal this year with the second annual #SeeHer Award," ANA CEO Bob Liodice said in a statement. "Not only was she able to challenge stereotypes in film and find success by starring in one of the biggest blockbusters this year, she also used that success to shine a light on her own industry and push the boundaries on gender equality in real life."

Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman, released in June, has earned more than $820 million worldwide. Gadot and Jenkins are both returning for a sequel, set for release on Nov. 1, 2019. Earlier this month, the comic book movie received nominations in three categories at the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards: Best Action Movie, Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects.

"Having critics once again recognize the importance of #SeeHer and including the award in the broadcast is another key milestone for the movement. Entertainment plays such a large part in influencing culture. There has never been a more important time to lean in and support our #SeeHer mission of increasing accurate portrayal of girls and women in media. Gal and Patty are role models for our #SeeHer mission," ANA AFE #SeeHer chairman Stephen Quinn told E! News Thursday, "and we are delighted to have them recognized by the critics and the industry."