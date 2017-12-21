Cardi B Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless on The Tonight Show

From the moment Cardi B joined Jimmy Fallon in Studio 6A Wednesday, the rapper left the Tonight Show host speechless. Jimmy began by congratulating her on the success of "Bodak Yellow," so Cardi B thanked him, made a silly sound effect and shimmied in her seat. Jimmy apparently had no clue how to proceed...so, he asked her about he origins of her stage name.

"My name come from...You know what? My sister name is Hennessy. You know what I'm saying? My sister name is Hennessy, right? So, everybody used to call be Bacardi. So, I always call myself Bacardi, right?" the rapper, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, said. "Then it was my Instagram name—like Bacardi, Bacardi B—but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted; I think it was Bacardi that had something to do with it so I just shortened it to Cardi B."

Throughout the interview, Cardi B made the audience laugh with her repeated use of the word "Okurrrrr!" Jimmy, who mimicked the rapper's catchphrase, couldn't contain his laughter as she explained why she's not buying any adults Christmas presents this year. "Once you start making money, everybody wants you to be their kids' godmother!" she said. Later, she showed him her engagement ring, warning him, "Don't get too close because I didn't put no lotion on my hand!"