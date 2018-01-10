Maia and Alex Shibutani aren't your average brother and sister.

In fact, this family unit makes up one of the most-watched ice dance teams in the world. Lucky for us, they are Team USA and ready to win big at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

After competing in Sochi four years ago, this duo has become even better and are gaining buzz for their talents on the ice rink.

And while some may know them as the "ShibSibs"—a combination of their last name and the word "siblings''—we're here to get you familiar with two major stars of this year's games.

Get to know Maia and Alex with five fun facts below.