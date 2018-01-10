Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Maia and Alex Shibutani aren't your average brother and sister.
In fact, this family unit makes up one of the most-watched ice dance teams in the world. Lucky for us, they are Team USA and ready to win big at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
After competing in Sochi four years ago, this duo has become even better and are gaining buzz for their talents on the ice rink.
And while some may know them as the "ShibSibs"—a combination of their last name and the word "siblings''—we're here to get you familiar with two major stars of this year's games.
Get to know Maia and Alex with five fun facts below.
YouTube Stars: Back in July 2012, the siblings launched a YouTube channel as a way to document their journey around the world. With more than 42,000 subscribers, the page appropriately named "ShibSibs" features memories from trips, Stars on Ice performances, talk show appearances and more. You can also follow the pair along on Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.
Music to Our Ears: When you watch this pair dance on the ice, you may just recognize the tunes playing in the background. This season, Maia and Alex's short dance is to a Perez Prado medley. As for their free dance, Chris Martin's band Coldplay gets the special honor with their song "Paradise."
Sports Lover: When Alex is not competing, you can likely find him rooting on all the professional sports teams in Boston. In fact, he originally wanted to be a basketball player and television sports broadcaster before developing unique skills on the ice.
Look Up to the Stars: For Maia, skating started at the young age of four. Her love for the sport only grew when she was gifted a Kristi Yamaguchi bobble head doll as a girl. And while there was a time when she wanted to become a chef, Maia has found her true calling on the ice.
Kids at Heart: Despite their status as two of the best ice dancers in the world, both Alex and Maia still have a love for characters from their childhood. The pair loved celebrating Thanksgiving with Cookie Monster and the cast of Sesame Street. As for Alex, he still has a whole lot of admiration for Mickey Mouse. "Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever. Happy Birthday, @mickeymouse," he wrote on Instagram while celebrating the Disney character's birthday.
The Winter Olympics begin February 8th on NBC.