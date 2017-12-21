Rob Kim/Getty Images
What a year it's been for Ben Platt!
The 24-year-old made his mark on Hollywood, Broadway and beyond in 2017, thanks in major part to his critically-acclaimed role in Dear Evan Hansen. He took home the award for Leading Actor in a Musical at the 2017 Tonys, reflecting on his journey from theatre-loving tot to a Broadway powerhouse in his acceptance speech.
"When I was 6 years old I was the prince in Cinderella in a blue sequined vest," Platt shared. "I've spent every day since then just madly in love with musical theater. It's where I've found everything I've ever loved and where I belong."
And though he got his start in show biz on the stage, a little 'ol box office hit called Pitch Perfect cemented Ben's status as one versatile (and quickly rising!) star.
He showed off his pipes in the musical-comedy's first two flicks, but unfortunately is not returning for the upcoming third installment of Pitch Perfect. Fans will certainly miss Benji Applebaum and The Treble Tones, but a look back at Ben's career evolution is the perfect way to prep for Friday's big release.
Safe to say it's only the beginning for Ben's career!
Destined for superstardom! Even as a toddler growing up in Los Angeles, Platt's performative style (and adorable bowl cut) always stole the show.
Pictured here with Lady Bird's breakout star Beanie Feldstein, the actor recalls fond memories performing with his bestie during their high school theater days.
Little did Ben know at the time, but he'd soon be snagging the biggest roles on Broadway! His early stage credits include The Music Man alongside Kristin Chenoweth, Les Misérables, Hair and Into the Woods.
In 2012, Platt left Columbia University after six weeks to star in Chicago's production of The Book of Mormon. He'd reprise his role for the musical's Broadway run between 2014 and 2015.
The actor became a household name thanks to 2012's box office hit, Pitch Perfect, as the nerdiest (but nonetheless charming) member of The Treblemakers accapella group.
At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Platt and the cast of Pitch Perfect swept the show with a stellar performance medley and took home plenty of Golden Popcorns along the way.
Three years after the original's release, Platt and co-star Skylar Astin sang their way back into theaters for Pitch Perfect 2. The sequel would ultimately become the highest-grossing music comedy flick of all time.
Thanks to Platt's critically-acclaimed performance in Dear Evan Hansen, the coming-of-age musical made its way through the theater circuit before landing in the Big Apple in 2016.
In 2016, Platt performed in The Secret Garden's 25th Anniversary Concert in New York City.
Mama, I made it! Ben shared this selfie just moments before he took the stage for Dear Evan Hansen's first Broadway show at the Second Stage Theatre. He then extended his run through November 2017 at the Music Box Theatre.
Every A-lister with the ability to snag sold-out tickets to Dear Evan Hansen didn't pass up the chance to praise Platt in person. Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Morgan Freeman and more brought out their Kleenex for the big show.
At the 2017 Tony Awards, Ben, 23, accepted the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen.
Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters Dec. 22.
