What a year it's been for Ben Platt!

The 24-year-old made his mark on Hollywood, Broadway and beyond in 2017, thanks in major part to his critically-acclaimed role in Dear Evan Hansen. He took home the award for Leading Actor in a Musical at the 2017 Tonys, reflecting on his journey from theatre-loving tot to a Broadway powerhouse in his acceptance speech.

"When I was 6 years old I was the prince in Cinderella in a blue sequined vest," Platt shared. "I've spent every day since then just madly in love with musical theater. It's where I've found everything I've ever loved and where I belong."

And though he got his start in show biz on the stage, a little 'ol box office hit called Pitch Perfect cemented Ben's status as one versatile (and quickly rising!) star.