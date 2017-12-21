Ben Platt's Career Evolution: From Pitch Perfect to Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt

Rob Kim/Getty Images

What a year it's been for Ben Platt!

The 24-year-old made his mark on Hollywood, Broadway and beyond in 2017, thanks in major part to his critically-acclaimed role in Dear Evan Hansen. He took home the award for Leading Actor in a Musical at the 2017 Tonys, reflecting on his journey from theatre-loving tot to a Broadway powerhouse in his acceptance speech. 

"When I was 6 years old I was the prince in Cinderella in a blue sequined vest," Platt shared. "I've spent every day since then just madly in love with musical theater. It's where I've found everything I've ever loved and where I belong."

And though he got his start in show biz on the stage, a little 'ol box office hit called Pitch Perfect cemented Ben's status as one versatile (and quickly rising!) star. 

He showed off his pipes in the musical-comedy's first two flicks, but unfortunately is not returning for the upcoming third installment of Pitch Perfect. Fans will certainly miss Benji Applebaum and The Treble Tones, but a look back at Ben's career evolution is the perfect way to prep for Friday's big release. 

Safe to say it's only the beginning for Ben's career!

Ben Platt, Instagram

Ben Platt/Instagram

A Star Is Born

Destined for superstardom! Even as a toddler growing up in Los Angeles, Platt's performative style (and adorable bowl cut) always stole the show. 

Ben Platt, Instagram

Ben Platt/Instagram

Humble Beginnings

Pictured here with Lady Bird's breakout star Beanie Feldstein, the actor recalls fond memories performing with his bestie during their high school theater days. 

Ben Platt, Instagram

Ben Platt/Instagram

Broadway Bound

Little did Ben know at the time, but he'd soon be snagging the biggest roles on Broadway! His early stage credits include The Music Man alongside Kristin Chenoweth, Les MisérablesHair and Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Instagram

Ben Platt/Instagram

Big Break

In 2012, Platt left Columbia University after six weeks to star in Chicago's production of The Book of Mormon. He'd reprise his role for the musical's Broadway run between 2014 and 2015. 

Ben Platt, Instagram

Ben Platt/Instagram

From Stage to Film

The actor became a household name thanks to 2012's box office hit, Pitch Perfect, as the nerdiest (but nonetheless charming) member of The Treblemakers accapella group. 

Ben Platt, 2013 MTV Movie Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Platt and the cast of Pitch Perfect swept the show with a stellar performance medley and took home plenty of Golden Popcorns along the way. 

Ben Platt, Skylar Astin, Instagram

Ben Platt/Instagram

Moving on Up

Three years after the original's release, Platt and co-star Skylar Astin sang their way back into theaters for Pitch Perfect 2. The sequel would ultimately become the highest-grossing music comedy flick of all time. 

Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt

dearevanhansen.com

Dear Evan Hansen

Thanks to Platt's critically-acclaimed performance in Dear Evan Hansen, the coming-of-age musical made its way through the theater circuit before landing in the Big Apple in 2016. 

Ben Platt, Instagram

Ben Platt/Instagram

It's Showtime

In 2016, Platt performed in The Secret Garden's 25th Anniversary Concert in New York City. 

Ben Platt, Instagram

Ben Platt/Instagram

Opening Night

Mama, I made it! Ben shared this selfie just moments before he took the stage for Dear Evan Hansen's first Broadway show at the Second Stage Theatre. He then extended his run through November 2017 at the Music Box Theatre. 

Ben Platt, Instagram

Instagram

Hollywood's Most Coveted BFF

Every A-lister with the ability to snag sold-out tickets to Dear Evan Hansen didn't pass up the chance to praise Platt in person. BeyoncéReese WitherspoonKate HudsonMorgan Freeman and more brought out their Kleenex for the big show. 

Ben Platt, 2017 Tony Awards

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Achievement of a Lifetime

At the 2017 Tony Awards, Ben, 23, accepted the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters Dec. 22. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

