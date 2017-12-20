When it comes to the Kardashians, it's family over everything.

That mantra appears to be in full effect as Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome her first child with Tristan Thompson in 2018.

Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed her pregnancy news on Instagram. And now, E! News is learning more about how the famous family is helping the mom-to-be out.

"Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have been giving her a lot of pregnancy tips and Khloe calls them for every little question she has," a source shared with E! News. "She is really relying on her sisters through this pregnancy. Kourtney always shares her health tips."

Our source continued, "The whole family is especially happy for Khloe's pregnancy, and thinks that this is going to be her best year yet. They all think she deserves it, and is in a really good place in her life."