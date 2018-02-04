Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby: See the New Parents' Whirlwind Romance!

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Feb. 4, 2018 1:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner Instagram, 600

Kylie Jenner's Top-Secret Pregnancy: Inside Her Journey Leading Up to the Birth of Her Baby

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Blonde Kardashians

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Girl's Lavish Life

Congratulations Kylie Jenner and Travis ScottWhile it's been a long nine months, their road to baby has been a short one.

The couple sparked romance rumors in April 2017 when they were spotted at a Houston Rockets game. From there, they were inseparable, packing on PDA at festivals and cementing their love with matching butterfly tattoos.

After Travis appeared at Kylie's 20th birthday party, it seemed the couple was getting serious, spawning both engagement and pregnancy rumors.

Plenty of cryptic posts later, Kylie made the announcement earlier today that she had given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

 

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

Check out the couple's whirlwind road to baby above...

And congratulations to Kylie and Travis on their adorable new arrival to the family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Couples , Babies , Engagements , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Top Stories , VG , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -