It's official!
On Wednesday afternoon, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a big announcement with her fans and followers.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she wrote to her followers. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!"
Khloe continued, "Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"
In the announcement, Khloe showed off her baby bump while wearing Calvin Klein. Fans can also spot Tristan wrapping his arms around her body.
"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quite but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately," Khloe explained. "To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"
And for those counting, the Instagram received well over one million likes in less than 20 minutes.
While Khloe didn't confirm any news until today, the reality star has fueled pregnancy rumors while also hiding any visible bump. Most recently, fans thought they saw a "pregnancy pillow" in one of her social media posts.
But being the tight family that they are, all of the Kardashians kept their lips sealed when it came to confirming any news.
"This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have this family group chat and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one," Kim Kardashian recently shared with Ellen DeGeneres. "We just decided there's so much that goes on that we respect each other's right to speak for themselves, so I will speak about myself. Hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumors you might have."
Fortunately, everyone can now chat and celebrate the big news.
Congratulations to you both!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.