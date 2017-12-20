Their passion for horses is actually what brought the actress and the professional rider together. "We met at Thermal in 2016, and the day we met I actually ended up asking her out to dinner," Karl reveals. "We went to dinner that night and we've been together ever since."

He went on to tell the magazine, "We met each other because of horses. Horses are a big part of our lives individually, and together it's amplified because it's something we share, and we can do it together."

And now that they're engaged, they're starting a new chapter in their lives. So what does their future look like?