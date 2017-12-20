Phaedra Parks Selling Atlanta House for $1.195 Million

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks is unloading one of her homes for more than $1 million.

The reality star put a 4,400-square foot, four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom French Provincial mansion in Atlanta on the market for almost $1.5 million this past July— two months after E! News learned she would not be returning to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10, took it off the market in September, then relisted the home for sale again last month. The asking price is now $1.195 million.

Parks bought the property in 2013 for $845,000.